ENTERTAINMENT

American Idol rolls into Philadelphia on Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

American Idol rolls into Philadelphia on Thursday. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
On Thursday, the Idol buses are rolling into Philadelphia in search of the next American Idol.

This first round of auditions and first chance at that golden ticket will fill historic Franklin Square.

Season one proved to be a big one for Philadelphia. Four of the top 14 were from our area, including finalists, Catie Turner from Langhorne, and Michael J. Woodard from East Falls.

It may come as no surprise that this time the buses are coming here.

Catie and Michael both told me if you are reading this, go for it.

"Give it your best shot and if you get a no, I got 9 Nos before I got one yes. Just keep going at it. I guess I am the real picture of dreams coming true," said Catie. American Idol success story. Michael added, "With me, I was almost at the end of my rope because I had been doing it for so long but my mom said to give it one more try and look where I am now! It's crazy,"

Winner, Maddie Poppe was one of the hundreds of thousands who showed up for that first shot at the open call bus tour.

She reminisced about that life-changing day on Instagram waiting for hours, intimidated, never thinking she could do it.

Maddie says she was prepared to hear the biggest no in her life, but instead, got the one big yes that changed everything.

"I never thought I could do this. I never thought I could get as far as I did and just to know people believing in me is what got me here," said Maddie.

She says give it a shot, and most importantly, be yourself.

Again those auditions are this Thursday at Franklin Square at 6th and Race.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idol
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
"Serial rapist" written on Bill Cosby's star
Cleanup follows MIA Festival, road closures still in effect
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
U2 cancels show after Bono loses voice on stage
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
"Serial rapist" written on Bill Cosby's star
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after Hunting Park shooting
Philly public schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat
Search for endangered elderly man with dementia in Philly
Teachers in Philly archdiocese approve contract; classes begin Weds.
Delaware lifeguard struck by lightning
REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
Ryan Howard officially retires with 'Thank You, Philly' letter
Show More
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh confirmation hearing
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in Gloucester Co.
Former Arizona U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
Driver arrested for fatal NE Philadelphia hit-and-run identified
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
More News