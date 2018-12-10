ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande announces 2nd Philly show in 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Highlights from MTV's Video Music Awards.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Due to overwhelming demand, pop superstar Ariana Grande is not wasting anytime in saying: 'thank you, next' two Philly performances are set.

On Monday, Grande announced she will bringing a second show of her upcoming 'The Sweetener World Tour' to Philadelphia.

The first concert will take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Then Grande will return on Monday, June 24, 2019.


Tickets for the June 24 concert will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office. Tickets for the March 26 event went on sale on Nov. 5.

The 25-year-old four time Grammy Award winner's album, 'Sweetener,' was released in August and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

She recently received a pair of Grammy nominations in the categories of "Best Pop Vocal Album" for 'Sweetener' and "Best Pop Solo Performance" for "God Is A Woman."

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentariana grandeconcertwells fargo center
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Brad Paisley to headline last night of Musikfest
Drake named Spotify's most streamed artist of all time
Hart steps down as Oscars host after outcry over old tweets
Baby Spice dishes on 'Great American Baking Show' return
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer sets record for views within 24 hours
Brad Paisley to headline last night of Musikfest
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Massive 5-alarm fire under control in Overbrook, 50 evacuated
Chopper 6 Video: Multi-alarm fire in Overbrook
Wharton professor: Straight A's don't lead to career success
Malcolm Jenkins: Replay officials should 'stay off the bottle'
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school
iPhone box found near victim in Germantown deadly shooting
Driver hits cyclist in Lower Moreland Twp.
Show More
Defeated in Dallas: Eagles fall to Cowboys in OT
Plane makes emergency landing on N.J. golf course
Willey family determined to rebuild popular Willey Farms
Man charged $1K for Burger King penny Whopper deal
2 dead following 2 shootings in SW Philadelphia
More News