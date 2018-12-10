Ariana Grande announces 2nd Philly show in 2019

JUST ANNOUNCED: @ArianaGrande added NEW DATES to the Sweetener World Tour with @Normani and @SocialHouseTC and she's coming to Wells Fargo Center on June 24th! Presales start 12/13 at 10am local time.

Get more info here: https://t.co/YIdJg1FVlX pic.twitter.com/Kot9Gez2pd