Ariana Grande announces 2nd Philly show in 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Due to overwhelming demand, pop superstar Ariana Grande is not wasting anytime in saying: 'thank you, next' two Philly performances are set.
On Monday, Grande announced she will bringing a second show of her upcoming 'The Sweetener World Tour' to Philadelphia.
The first concert will take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Then Grande will return on Monday, June 24, 2019.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @ArianaGrande added NEW DATES to the Sweetener World Tour with @Normani and @SocialHouseTC and she's coming to Wells Fargo Center on June 24th! Presales start 12/13 at 10am local time.— Wells Fargo Center🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) December 10, 2018
Get more info here: https://t.co/YIdJg1FVlX pic.twitter.com/Kot9Gez2pd
Tickets for the June 24 concert will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office. Tickets for the March 26 event went on sale on Nov. 5.
The 25-year-old four time Grammy Award winner's album, 'Sweetener,' was released in August and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.
She recently received a pair of Grammy nominations in the categories of "Best Pop Vocal Album" for 'Sweetener' and "Best Pop Solo Performance" for "God Is A Woman."
------
