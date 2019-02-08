ENTERTAINMENT

Grammys, Ariana Grande trade words about axed performance

Ariana Grande is saying "Thank you, next" to music's biggest night.

LOS ANGELES --
Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich said the show had multiple conversations with Ariana Grande about possibly performing Sunday but the singer "felt it was too late for her to pull something together," but Grande accused Ehrlich of lying.

Grande fired back on Twitter on Thursday, saying "i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me."

Ehrlich told The Associated Press that Grande isn't performing at the Grammys and that the Recording Academy wanted her to perform after having "conversations over the past month or so."

"As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure," Ehrlich said in an interview Thursday.

But Grande wrote on Twitter that she "can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken."


"It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more," she continued.

Variety reported this week that Grande had a disagreement with Grammy producers on which songs she would perform, so she pulled out. A representative for the singer didn't return an email seeking comment.

In another tweet Thursday, Grande said she "offered 3 different songs."



"It's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me."

A representative for Ehrlich didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Grande has been featured on billboards promoting Sunday's show, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. She's nominated for two awards: Her 2018 album, "Sweetener," is nominated for best pop vocal album, while her hit single "God Is a Woman" is up for best pop solo performance. Grande will release a new album, "Thank U, Next," on Friday.

It was an embarrassing, and permanent, mistake made by pop star Ariana Grande.



"Hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year," she tweeted.

Performers at the Grammys include Cardi B, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Chloe x Halle and Dua Lipa.
