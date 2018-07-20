Boots Riley discusses directorial debut in "Sorry to Bother You"

Boots Riley is a vocalist and songwriter, but his directorial debut is taking his talents to a new audience, and his work is now playing at a theater near you.The feature film is called "Sorry to Bother You" and tells the story of a telemarketer with self-esteem issues who finds a provocative way to do well in his business.At the heart of it, the movie is about racial dynamics in the workplace.And although he says the topics are raw and real, they are delivered with the kind of humor that makes you think."Everybody is ready to talk about how we can change things. There's nobody in the world who feels that everything is right," Riley says. "So, there's an optimism in this film that people are ready for.""Sorry to Bother You" is in theatres right now.-----