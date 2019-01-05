ENTERTAINMENT

Britney Spears puts Vegas shows on hold due to dad's health

EMBED </>More Videos

Britney Spears puts Vegas shows on hold due to dad's health. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 5, 2019.

LAS VEGAS --
Britney Spears is putting her planned Las Vegas residency on hold to focus on her father's recovery from a life-threatening illness.

The pop superstar announced Friday she is going on an indefinite work hiatus.

Her residency was scheduled to kick off in February at Park Theater at the Park MGM casino-resort.

Spears says she is dedicating her focus and energy to care for her family.

The statement announcing her decision says her father, Jamie Spears, has had a complicated recovery after becoming ill two months ago, undergoing emergency surgery and spending several days at a hospital.

Refunds for "Britney Domination" shows are available at the point of purchase.

Bill Hornbuckle, president of casino operator MGM Resorts International, says the company respects Spears' commitment to her family.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbritney spearslas vegas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Billy Joel returning to Citizens Bank Park for 6th time
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Obama lands on Billboard Top 100 chart
Disney Studios sets box office record in 2018
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
R Kelly's accusers, inner circle revisit shocking allegations in new docuseries
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police in Del. had pursued driver who crashed in South Philly, killing 3
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Suspects sought for Spring Garden home invasion
Police investigate after gasoline poured all over inside of New Castle townhouse
Man shot and killed inside Atlantic City motel
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway identified
Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last 'years'
Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate ordered to jail without bail
Show More
Doctors 'aggressively monitoring' injured police officer
Eagles players say they'll fight for Foles in Chicago
Ducis meets Eagles fans at Birds bar in Chicago
"Tatt Man" has head to toe tribute to the Eagles
NJ man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend with hammer
More News