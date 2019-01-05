Britney Spears puts Vegas shows on hold due to dad's health

Britney Spears is putting her planned Las Vegas residency on hold to focus on her father's recovery from a life-threatening illness.The pop superstar announced Friday she is going on an indefinite work hiatus.Her residency was scheduled to kick off in February at Park Theater at the Park MGM casino-resort.Spears says she is dedicating her focus and energy to care for her family.The statement announcing her decision says her father, Jamie Spears, has had a complicated recovery after becoming ill two months ago, undergoing emergency surgery and spending several days at a hospital.Refunds for "Britney Domination" shows are available at the point of purchase.Bill Hornbuckle, president of casino operator MGM Resorts International, says the company respects Spears' commitment to her family.------