Build your own droid at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney World

By
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (WPVI) -- Aside from the rides, one of the most interactive parts about this land is that you to build and customize you're own droid!

Not only is it a keepsake, but he experiences the land with you as if you both are characters in the movie.

"You are at the droid depot and this is where guests can come to build a custom BB series or R series," said senior merchandiser, Traci Alt.

And we got to build our very own R-series. Once assembled, the droid is fully interactive and ready to be taken around the land of Batuu.

"You take it around the land, wherever you're going it actually is going to have that same experience with you.," said Alt.

She continued, "This is theirs to take. They built this. They'll carry it in a box. Some people might have it out, some people might carry it like this."

You'll see that interaction in the land.
