Cardi B set to surrender to police in alleged NYC assault

Rapper Cardi B is set to surrender to police Monday morning to face charges in connection with an assault on two bartenders at a New York City strip club, our sister station WABC reports.She will face misdemeanor charges in connection with an Aug. 29 fight at Angels Strip Club in Queens.WABC reports Cardi B is likely to receive a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.Detectives are sorting out whether or not she was involved in the attack.-----