PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Hollywood heavyweights from the Philadelphia area have a chance to bring home some trophies at the Oscars this year.
On Tuesday morning, the nominations were announced for the 91st Academy Awards.
Jenkintown's Bradley Cooper is up for Actor in a Leading Role for 'A Star Is Born.' Other nominees in the category include Christian Bale (Vice), Williem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).
Cooper could leave the Dolby Theatre with three awards as 'A Star Is Born' is also nominated for Best Picture and Writing, Adapted Screenplay
In the Directing category, Malvern's Adam McKay could take home the Oscar for his work on 'Vice.' His competition is Spike Lee (BlackkKlansman), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), and Alfonso Cuaron (Roma).
Like Cooper, McKay has a chance to walk on stage two other times. 'Vice' is also nominated for Best Picture and Writing, Original Screenplay.
McKay previously won an Oscar for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay for 'The Big Short.'
But they are not the only ones with local ties vying for an award.
'A Night at the Garden' by Marshall Curry, a 1992 graduate of Swarthmore College in Delaware County, is nominated for Documentary, Short Subject.
