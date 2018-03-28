ENTERTAINMENT

'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller moved to halfway house

FILE - In this May 13, 2015 file photo, Abby Lee Miller arrives at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

PITTSBURGH (WPVI) --
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been transferred from prison to a halfway house as she prepares for her release from custody.

The 51-year-old Miller was originally scheduled for release June 21, but online records now list her release date as May 25. Miller has been in a California prison since turning herself in last July.

Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the U.S. without reporting it.

The 51-year-old had filed for bankruptcy after defaulting on a Florida condominium mortgage and a mortgage on her Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Penn Hills, a Pittsburgh suburb.

Her lawyer argued Miller had become "ill-equipped to deal with the brand she became."

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentprisondance
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News