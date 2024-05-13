Daisy Ridley, Ryan Reynolds, Amy Poehler, Emma Stone and more star in anticipated summer movies

We've got the scoop on "Inside Out 2," "Deadpool and Wolverine" and other highly-anticipated summer movies.

We've got the scoop on "Inside Out 2," "Deadpool and Wolverine" and other highly-anticipated summer movies.

We've got the scoop on "Inside Out 2," "Deadpool and Wolverine" and other highly-anticipated summer movies.

We've got the scoop on "Inside Out 2," "Deadpool and Wolverine" and other highly-anticipated summer movies.

LOS ANGELES -- One of the best ways to beat the summer heat is in an air-conditioned theater watching a great movie. And there are plenty of choices for moviegoers of all ages over the next couple of months.

Daisy Ridley stars in the extraordinary true story of pioneering swimmer Trudy Ederle in Disney's "Young Woman and the Sea." In 1926, she was the first woman to swim across the English Channel. "Young Woman and the Sea" opens in select theaters May 31.

Want to take the kids to the movies? Disney Pixar's "Inside Out 2" is coming soon. We'll see Riley as she's growing up and feeling some new emotions. Joy, voiced by Amy Poehler and Anger, voiced by Lewis Black are making room for Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, Envy, voiced by Ayo Edibiri, Ennui, voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos and Embarrassment voiced by Paul Walter Hauser. Laughs, tears and a whole lot of Pixar fun ensues when "Inside Out 2" is in theaters June 14.

Emma Stone is back on your screens the following week. She reunites with her "Poor Things" director for "Kinds of Kindness." The movie boasts a stellar cast including Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer. It'll follow three distinct but loosely connected stories. "Kinds of Kindness" makes its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival this Friday. The rest of us will have to wait until the Searchlight film hits theaters June 21.

For the Marvel fans, the "Merc with a Mouth" is back and he's got company in the highly anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine." Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Logan/Wolverine. Both are making their MCU debut.

Little is known at this moment about the storyline. In the trailer we hear Deadpool say he's about to lose everything he's ever cared about as he tries to enlist Wolverine to help him. What we do know is that we'll get some Marvel action and a litany of expletives!

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters July 26.

Also for the thrill-seekers, we've got the seventh installment of the "Alien" franchise, "Alien: Romulus." This one is set between the events of the original "Alien" and 1986's "Aliens," and follows a group of colonists as they come face to face with the most terrifying life form in their universe.

"Alien: Romulus" is in theaters August 16.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Marvel Studios and this ABC station.