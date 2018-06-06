ENTERTAINMENT

Danny DeVito takes cutout of Pa. prom girl to 'Always Sunny' set

A Pennsylvania teen's love for actor Danny DeVito caught the attention of the cast from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.'

Last month, Allison Cross created a cutout of Danny Devito and brought it as her Carlisle High School prom date.

Now, DeVito is returning the gesture.



On Monday, Actor Rob Mcelhenney posted a picture on Instagram of DeVito with a cutout of Allison on the set of the TV show.

The caption reads, ""Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy's..."

Allison saw the post and tweeted her response, "I am shooketh."


She then added, "Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy's Pub from @alwayssunny!!"



