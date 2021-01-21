Disney World

Disney World closes Hall of Presidents to add animatronic Biden

By 6abc Digital Staff
ORLANDO, Florida -- History buffs may want to delay plans to go to Walt Disney World.

The park has closed its Hall of Presidents attraction in Orlando's Magic Kingdom.

The closure is only temporary.

It's so technicians can add an animatronic version of President Joe Biden.

This is far from the first time the Hall of Presidents has been updated.

The Hall is an original attraction which has been part of Disney World since the park opened in 1971.

Biden is enjoying a relatively speedy inclusion to the Hall.

Disney was overhauling the attraction with new technology at the same time former President Donald Trump was inaugurated, which made his animatronic delayed almost a year.

There's no estimate of when work will be finished and Biden will take his place in Disney history.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridapresidential inaugurationtheme parkentertainmentjoe bidenu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida
Docu-series gives audiences backstage pass to Animal Kingdom
Disney World plans to reopen 1 water park in 2021
Park-goers capture striking lightning footage at Walt Disney World
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Chilly today and Friday, colder this weekend
Delaware reacts to inauguration of "favorite son" Joe Biden
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
Tri-state officials say vaccine supply can't meet demand
Local lawmakers react to Biden's inauguration
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters talk about VP making history
9-year-old girl dies after she was shot in head in North Philadelphia
Show More
Kamala Harris breaks barriers in American politics
SPONSORED: Tips for coping with a severe lung disease
Biden sworn in with family Bible during inauguration
FYI Philly Jan. 17 episode: Outdoor dining in Philly gets sweet upgrades; Philly does Pizza
'Bachelor' Matt disappointed when top contender decides to leave
More TOP STORIES News