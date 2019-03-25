Dr. Dre faces backlash after bragging of daughter's acceptance to USC

LOS ANGELES -- Hip hop artist Dr. Dre is facing some backlash after he posted a photo on Instagram with his daughter and her acceptance letter to the University of Southern California.
He wrote: "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!"
Some people responded - pointing out that Dr. Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to USC in 2013.
The donation was to help create an academy named for the two that will focus on business and entertainment-related fields.
Dre has since deleted the post.
Dr. Dre's post comes weeks after dozens of people were charged, including well-known actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, in "Operation Varsity Blues," the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.
