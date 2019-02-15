ENTERTAINMENT

Feds tell "Fresh Prince" star Alfonso Ribeiro he can't copyright "Carlton Dance"

EMBED </>More Videos

Feds tell Alfonso Ribeiro he can't copyright 'Carlton Dance.' Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2019.

LOS ANGELES --
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro has been denied a copyright for the "Carlton" dance, which he's suing two videogame makers over.

The denial from the U.S. Copyright Office was revealed Wednesday in a motion to dismiss Ribeiro's lawsuit against Take-Two Interactive, the makers of NBA 2K16, which Ribeiro says illegally makes use of the dance. The document denying the copyright says the moves in the "Carlton" represent a simple dance routine rather than a work of choreography, which can be copyrighted.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss is scheduled for March 18.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

He's also suing Epic Games over the use of the dance in "Fortnite," joining several rappers suing the game over dances.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentdancingvideo gamelawsuitcopyrighttelevisionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Philadelphia Zoo brings back iconic Zoo Key
Spielberg, Gaga sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Philly man hopes to send friend battling cancer to WrestleMania
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The 5 best movies screening around Doylestown this week
Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Reading
How to watch this year's Oscar-nominated movies
4 best movies screening around Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Croydon man admits to murder of teen cousin
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
PATCO offering 'flashback' prices for Friday morning commute
Water main breaks closes Ridge Ave in East Falls
Vigil held for Camden teen killed by police cruiser
Chuck E. Cheese addresses conspiracy that they recycle pizza
Show More
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Chilly Weekend
Fire shoots from windows, roof of N.J. apartment building
Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency
N.J. teacher's aide charged with distributing child porn via Snapchat
N.J. couple gives birth to three bundles of love on Valentine's Day
More News