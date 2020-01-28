firefly music festival

Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid to play Delaware's 4-day Firefly Music Festival

Billie Eilish, left, and Finneas O'Connell accept the award for album of the year for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware's Firefly Music Festival announced its 2020 lineup on Tuesday. Performers will include Grammy-winner Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182 and Maggie Rogers.

The four-day festival returns to The Woodlands for its ninth year June 18 - 21.

Rage Against the Machine, Cage the Elephant, Illenium, Run the Jewels, Diplo and CHVRCHES are also among performers.



Eilish made history at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards by becoming the first woman to take home the four biggest awards: record, album, song and best new artist. She also won best pop vocal album. Cage the Elephant took home an award for best rock album.

Four-day general admission tickets start at $299 and can be purchased on the festival's website starting Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkent countyfestivalentertainmentfirefly music festivalmusic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL
Firefly Music Festival announces 2019 lineup
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
Police: No foul play in woman's death at Firefly Festival
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar headline 2018 Firefly Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
76ers superstar Allen Iverson victim of $500,000 jewelry theft
Trump rally in Wildwood tonight: Here's what you need to know
Supporters line up ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood
Multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike
Philly police search for 17-year-old mother, newborn baby
76ers to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during Tuesday's game
Pickup truck collides with school bus; driver trapped
Show More
Impeachment trial: Trump lawyers raise defenses as pressure grows for witnesses
Coronavirus concerns abruptly end exchange program at Penn Charter
Chester Co. man stabbed by woman he met online: Police
Philadelphia glowing purple for Kobe Bryant
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
More TOP STORIES News