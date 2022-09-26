High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day

The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A high school student from West Chester, Pennsylvania made his public debut over the weekend with none other than Green Day.

Zach Marsden took the stage Saturday night at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware.

Zach and a few friends were near the front row holding up a sign saying "Zach can play guitar."

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong saw the sign and invited Zach on stage.

The honors student at Henderson High School says he is self-taught on the six-string.