firefly music festival

2022 Firefly Music Festival lineup announced: Halsey, Green Day, Dua Lipa

Firefly 2022 takes place Sept. 22 to 25.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News Brighter News: February 22, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The lineup has been announced for the 2022 Firefly Music Festival and you'll have to wake up just before September ends to witness the event in person.

From Thursday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25, Firefly will take over The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.

Concertgoers who want to see it live can sign up for presale access. The presale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

Each night will have its own headliner: Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Dua Lipa.



Other acts include Weezer, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie XX, Gryffin, Charlie XCX, Bleachers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Head and the Heart, Jungle, Conan Gray, All Time Low, Yungblud, Saint Jhn, Cordae, Willow, Ashnikko, Manchester Orchestra, Cold War Kids, 100 gecs, Dayglow, Girl Talk, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, Benny the Butcher and more!

General Admission starts at $299, VIP at $739. Then there's Super VIP starting at $2,699.

The festival is all ages. Eight years and younger are free in General Admission. Two years and younger are free in VIP.

ONLINE: https://fireflyfestival.com/passes/

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdoverlive musicfestivalfirefly music festivalmusic
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL
Negative COVID test or vaccine proof needed for Firefly
Firefly releases 2021 festival lineup: Billie Eilish, Lizzo
Firefly Music Festival canceled due to COVID-19
Firefly Music Festival announces 2020 lineup
TOP STORIES
Authorities announce arrest in 2 deadly carjackings in Philly
Biden to address escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions | LIVE
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
List of great Philly athletes to wear No. 2 and 22
Parents search for answers after 21-year-old killed leaving Starbucks
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
Happy Twosday! 2-22-22 is coolest date of the decade
Show More
Teacher arrested, charged with causing false public alarm
Giant bear 'Hank the Tank' breaks into another Lake Tahoe home
Man, 24, visiting family shot and killed in Philly apartments: Police
Man shot in Northern Liberties, drives to nearby casino for help
Police: Man hit by stray bullet while visiting family in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News