2022 Firefly Music Festival lineup announced: Halsey, Green Day, Dua Lipa

From Thursday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25, Firefly will take over The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.
Concertgoers who want to see it live can sign up for presale access. The presale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
Each night will have its own headliner: Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Dua Lipa.
WAIT A MINUTE 🚨— Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) February 22, 2022
Other acts include Weezer, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie XX, Gryffin, Charlie XCX, Bleachers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Head and the Heart, Jungle, Conan Gray, All Time Low, Yungblud, Saint Jhn, Cordae, Willow, Ashnikko, Manchester Orchestra, Cold War Kids, 100 gecs, Dayglow, Girl Talk, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, Benny the Butcher and more!
General Admission starts at $299, VIP at $739. Then there's Super VIP starting at $2,699.
The festival is all ages. Eight years and younger are free in General Admission. Two years and younger are free in VIP.
ONLINE: https://fireflyfestival.com/passes/