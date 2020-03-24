Firefly Music Festival 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware's Firefly Music Festival 2020 has been canceled amind the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday."We are deeply disappointed by this difficult decision, one that impacts our fans and our incredible team of performers, crew, vendors and our community in Dover, Delaware," officials said in a statement.The four-day festival was set to return to The Woodlands for its ninth year June 18 - 21. Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182 and Maggie Rogers were among the scheduled performers.All Firefly ticket holders who purchased tickets through Elevate will receive a full refund. You can also choose to transfer your ticket to Firefly 2021.