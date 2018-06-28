ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

First look at Toy Story Land, the ultimate celebration of toys at Walt Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

Ginger Zee from "Good Morning America" has an exclusive look inside Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World, opening June 30. (Disney Parks & Resorts)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
ORLANDO, Fla. --
"Toy Story" fans rejoice! This summer, the '90s fan favorite will become a real-life destination at Walt Disney World. Toy Story Land, inspired by the movie, will open its doors to the public at Disney's Hollywood Studios on June 30, 2018.

Toy Story Land is designed to give visitors a real-life toy experience. At the park, which was modeled after Andy's backyard, guests can have fun with characters from the movie like Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear. The park also includes the Slinky Dog Dash, a one-of-a-kind roller coaster inspired by Andy's Mega Coaster Play Kit. Families can also dine at Woody's Lunch Box and play interactive games such as Toy Story Mania!, which can now accommodate more guests.

With life-sized Crayons, Green Army Men, Rubik's Cubes and endless toys from the film, Toy Story Land promises to be the ultimate celebration of toys.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttoysmoviemovie newstheme parkDisney Worldfun stuffbuzzworthyu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Jon Stewart helps aid goats found on New York subway tracks
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
Gretchen Carlson: Miss America's claims cost pageant $75K
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News