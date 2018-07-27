ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hard Rock cancels Pat Benatar concert for 'technical issue'

FILE: Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar perform live in concert at the Cruzan Amphitheater on October 12, 2012 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Atlantic City's newest hotel and casino has canceled a Pat Benatar concert minutes before the show was to start.

An "unforeseen technical issue" is blamed for the cancellation at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday night.

Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield were scheduled to perform before the casino posted on Facebook the show would not go on, leaving people in line waiting to go into the venue. Officials did not say what the technical issue was.



Ticketholders can receive a refund at the point of purchase.

Hard Rock opened last month in what had been the Trump Taj Mahal.

