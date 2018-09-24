COMINGUPROSES

Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'Dancing with the Stars'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Joe "The Grocer" Amabile of "Bachelor in Paradise" along with Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Mary Lou Retton about competing on "Dancing with the Stars."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Dancing with the Stars is back for its 27th season tonight! Among the celebrities vying for the Mirrorball Trophy is Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton, and Joe Amabile, AKA "Grocery Store Joe."

"I'd rather people just call me Joe, but it's not that bad," Amabile said about his nickname from his time on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Amabile has no dancing experience, and Retton says that she has only had a little bit of ballet training.

You would think that Retton's amazing athletic abilities would be a huge advantage, but she says they are very different.

"In terms of the technical side of gymnastic and the technical side of dance, no, I knew nothing," Retton said.

She said that she hopes her ability to have a stage presence and perform in front of a crowd will help.

Amabile said that he doesn't think the crowds will be a problem for him because he will be too busy trying to remember all of the steps.

"Five minutes to show time, I could freak out," he admitted. "I'm sure everything is going to be a problem."

"No, no, we're going to be back there being moral support for each other," Retton said.



Retton will dance the Cha Cha with her pro partner Sasha Farber, and Amabile will be dancing the Quick Step with Jenna Johnson.



Both are looking forward to having their friends and family cheer them on. Amabile said that things are going very well with his girlfriend from Bachelor in Paradise, Kendall Long, so Bachelor Nation is hoping that she will be there to cheer him on.

Don't miss the big premiere tonight at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsthe bachelorettebachelor in paradisecominguproses
COMINGUPROSES
Colton Underwood ready to be 'The Bachelor'? Harrison unsure
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'
Chef Sunny Anderson joins Eagles Drumline on 'Rachael Ray'
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
4 ways to make the most of your weekend in Philadelphia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Ben Franklin Bridge lane restrictions during morning rush hours
Woman charged with arson following large apartment complex fire
Wentz leads Eagles to 20-16 comeback win over Colts
Bill Cosby sentencing hearing begins Monday
Cosby accusers say they hope he is sentenced to jail time
New misconduct accusations roil Kavanaugh nomination
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp Today, Steadier Rain Tonight
Show More
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Wells Fargo to layoff 26,000 employees
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
Church catches fire hours before firefighter's wedding
Tiger Woods wins first championship in more than 5 years
More News