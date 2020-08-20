'Jurassic Quest' drive-thru roaring to Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- History will soon be coming to life in Montgomery County.
The first-ever 'Jurassic Quest' drive-thru will open at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks next month.
The exhibit has been transformed into an interactive drive-thru experience featuring more than 70 life-like dinosaurs.
It will cost $49 for vehicles, with 9 people or less, to go through the quest with an online audio tour.
Guests must purchase tickets in advance online at jurassicquest.com.
The exhibit runs from September 4 to 13.
Organizers say due to traffic and social distancing guidelines, face masks are to be worn when you exit your vehicle to use the restrooms.
The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center is located at 100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456.
