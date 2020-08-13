Philly Drive-In Movie Nights to Fill the Mann Center with Free Fun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People have been looking for fun, safe things to do while this pandemic has left event and performance spaces empty.
Philly Drive-In Movie Nights is a six-week series for the whole family to enjoy, in the comfort of your car.
As we're finding out in 2020, the drive-in is back in a big way.
Philadelphia Parks & Rec is kicking off the Philly Drive-In at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts in West Fairmount Park on August 21.
"We know people are looking for something like this and we're just excited to be able to provide it for free," says Marc Wilken from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.
For six weeks, they're bringing back their popular summer movie nights in a new way.
There's social distancing in place and you must wear your mask when you're not in your car.
It's also a way to include the Mann Center, where the stage has been dark since COVID-19 shut everything down in march.
"The Mann will be in the background, a way to re-imagine that space," Wilken says. "It will be right outside their grounds.
It'll be a really fun setting for people to drive up and unwind. There's going to be food vendors and some giveaways, including free frozen treats.
The series kicks off with special screenings by the BlackStar Film Festival from August 21st through the 23rd.
Then, you will see films like Jurassic Park, Trolls, School of Rock, The Lion King 2019, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and others.
