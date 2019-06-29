south korea

K-pop boy band EXO welcomes Trumps to South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea -- President Donald Trump is being welcomed to South Korea by its president - and one of its biggest K-pop boy bands.

Trump's met with President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House, where the South Korean leader has his offices and home.

Trump also met EXO, a star pop group whose members gave the president a book. The group also chatted with Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.



The president isn't saying whether he'll meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday at the heavily fortified South Korean-North Korean border known as the DMZ.

Trump is just saying "it will be very interesting" but he's not giving other details about the surprise trip, which he announced earlier in the day on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouth koreamusic newspoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOUTH KOREA
Rep for US affairs, other NK officials executed: reports
Students take college course on dating and relationships
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
Coffee banned from schools in South Korea
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital no longer accepting trauma patients
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Tonight
Retired NYPD officer with 9/11-related cancer dies
Bicyclist says teen attacked her with plastic shovel in Queen Village
4 gunmen attack, rob family in West Philadelphia home
18 kidnapping victims found 'enslaved' inside home: Police
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
Show More
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Maleah Davis: 'Homicidal violence' ruled in 4-year-old's death
Fireworks likely cause in Allentown school fire
Keeping cool at the Warped Tour in Atlantic City
Spirit Airlines flight returns to Atlantic City due to odor
More TOP STORIES News