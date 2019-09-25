Lenny Kravitz makes social media plea for lost sunglasses

I’m missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend. They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked. Any information please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/vXQY1ZKD1i — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) September 23, 2019

I’m not lost, buddy. I just need some me time. — Kravitz Glasses (@KravitzGlasses) September 23, 2019

Lenny Kravitz is asking, "I wonder if I'll ever see you again?" about his missing sunglasses.The singer and actor took to social media, asking followers to help.He tweeted that they went missing after a weekend performance at the Shrine Theater in Los Angeles.Kravitz says they belonged to a family member and are sentimental.He even set up a special e-mail account for tips.In classic social media fashion, a Twitter account spoofing the whole thing quickly sprang up.The handle @KravitzGlasses replied: "I'm not lost, buddy. I just need some me time."