PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jonas Brothers fans, there is no need to send out an S.O.S. for their return, because your favorite band is coming back to Philadelphia.And tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.The Jonas Brother'stour stops at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, August 18.It's unclear if anyone is as excited about Nick, Kevin, and Joe returning to Philly than Gritty.Tickets can be purchased online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com , by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.