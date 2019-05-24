Arts & Entertainment

Mario Batali pleads not guilty in sex misconduct allegation out of Boston

BOSTON -- In a black jacket, purple sweater and looking skinnier than he has in previous public appearances, celebrity chef Mario Batali stood before a judge in Boston to enter a not guilty plea to a charge of indecent assault.

Batali was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim unless he is called for a deposition in her civil lawsuit against him.

Batali's case returns to court July 12, but he does not have to attend.

The judge warned to him "stay out of trouble."

The criminal charge against Batali stems from a March 2017 accusation from a 28-year-old woman whose attorneys have identified as Natali.

According to court records, she said Batali groped her and kissed her cheek and mouth while drunk in a restaurant in Boston's Back Bay.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmassachusettssexual misconductmario batali
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jersey Shore home catches fire just after residents arrive
Wrongfully convicted man free after 21 years in prison
Matt Pellman's Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Planner
Man dead, woman injured in North Philly shooting
Police search for woman who opened fire in West Philly
Philly population continues to grow...just barely
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
Show More
Accuweather: Nice Today, Mainly Nice This Weekend
AAA: Higher gas prices during Memorial Day weekend
Headed to Delaware beaches? There are rules to follow
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
More TOP STORIES News