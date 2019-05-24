Mario Batali pleads not guilty in sex misconduct allegation out of Boston

BOSTON -- In a black jacket, purple sweater and looking skinnier than he has in previous public appearances, celebrity chef Mario Batali stood before a judge in Boston to enter a not guilty plea to a charge of indecent assault.Batali was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim unless he is called for a deposition in her civil lawsuit against him.Batali's case returns to court July 12, but he does not have to attend.The judge warned to him "stay out of trouble."The criminal charge against Batali stems from a March 2017 accusation from a 28-year-old woman whose attorneys have identified as Natali.According to court records, she said Batali groped her and kissed her cheek and mouth while drunk in a restaurant in Boston's Back Bay.----------