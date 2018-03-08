ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Hamill receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Mark Hamill's childhood dream came true when he unveiled his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

LOS ANGELES --
Mark Hamill became a household name for his role in the intergalactic movie series "Star Wars." On Thursday, the beloved actor, known for playing Luke Skywalker, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, Hamill spoke about living out his childhood dreams as an actor and the honor that comes with receiving a star. He thanked his family, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and especially the fans for helping him achieve his dream. The day was dubbed "Jedi Day" in honor of Hamill's achievement.

"From Jedi to Joker and back again, it's been a fantastic ride, thank you so much," Hamill said during the ceremony. "And may the force be with each and every one of you."

Lucas and "Star Wars" costar Harrison Ford spoke at the ceremony. Ford took time to honor the third member of their trio, the late Carrie Fisher, who famously played Princess Leia. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, was in attendance.

Hamill got his start in television on the show "Headmaster" and went on to star in several television series, films, and Broadway shows.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood walk of famestar warsactorhollywoodfun stuffbuzzworthyu.s. & worldentertainmentcelebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News