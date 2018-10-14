U.S. & WORLD

Mega Millions climbs to $654 million; fourth largest jackpot in lottery's history

EMBED </>More Videos

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to grow, as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., October 14, 2018

No one won the $548 million jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

That means the jackpot climbs to $654 million, which would be the fourth largest prize in U.S. history.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

8. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

9. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, California)

10. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldlotterymega millionspowerball
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
4 men killed in shooting at child's birthday party in Texas
Adorable girl squad goes viral for sashaying their way to the pool
Chicago McDonald's shows off 'spooktacular' Halloween display
Library unveils 3D hologram of Ronald Reagan
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Guillermo, Gritty take over Pat's Steaks in South Philly
Kevin Hart to begin producing shows for Nickelodeon
Disney releases first look at live-action Aladdin remake
Marvel star Ariana Greenblatt talks 'DWTS: Juniors'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Dirt bike riders swarm the city
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Center City
Hate fliers left on several Cherry Hill residents' lawns
L&I officials seize salvage yard in Bridesburg
AccuWeather: Rainy start to the new week
Child dies after being hit by car in Bucks County
4 men killed in shooting at child's birthday party in Texas
Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in NY limo crash
Show More
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
3 men wounded after gunfire breaks out at party
Officer injured while chasing suspect in Strawberry Mansion
Woman shot during attempted robbery in Camden
Man critical after being stabbed in Chinatown
More News