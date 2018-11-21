Multiple people injured after fight erupts at Pusha T concert in Toronto

A brawl broke out at rapper Pusha T's concert in Toronto, Canada Tuesday night.Video shows some kind of liquid being thrown on stage before Pusha T runs off stage and a fight erupts in the front row.This was Pusha T's first show in Toronto following a heated feud with singer and Toronto native Drake.Police say a number of people were injured.Pusha T is scheduled to perform at the Fillmore in Philadelphia on Friday.------