U.S. & WORLD

Multiple people injured after fight erupts at Pusha T concert in Toronto

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple people injured after fight erupts at Pusha T concert in Toronto. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on November 21, 2018.

TORONTO (WPVI) --
A brawl broke out at rapper Pusha T's concert in Toronto, Canada Tuesday night.

Video shows some kind of liquid being thrown on stage before Pusha T runs off stage and a fight erupts in the front row.

This was Pusha T's first show in Toronto following a heated feud with singer and Toronto native Drake.

Police say a number of people were injured.

Pusha T is scheduled to perform at the Fillmore in Philadelphia on Friday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldrapperconcertfight
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
University of Maryland student dies after being diagnosed with Adenovirus
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Congress to probe Ivanka Trump's private email use in WH
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Escape from Philadelphia to Charleston on a budget
Creed 2 opens in theaters at midnight
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC
Go free this week at these 3 festive events in Philadelphia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Colts Neck mansion fire: 2 children, 2 adults found dead
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
Philadelphia International Airport ready for the holiday travel crowd
AccuWeather Alert: Chilly Today, Bitter Cold For Thanksgiving
Water main break leads to street collapse in South Philadelphia
Woman killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting
15-year-old sought for murder in Camden
Family speaks out after man's brutal stabbing death
Show More
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Shopping for the Thanksgiving feast
Local company accused of selling phony sports memorabilia
Verdict handed down in Vaughn Correctional Center uprising
Creed 2 opens in theaters at midnight
More News