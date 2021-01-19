broadway

Opera singer creates award winning album in Brewerytown basement amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Zachary James is a well known name in the Broadway and opera world. He was getting ready for a Carnegie Hall solo recital when stages went dark during the pandemic.

In quarantine, he created a visual album that's since been honored at ten international film festivals and he did it all from his home in Brewerytown.

"I did the full audio recording a two hour album in my basement in a sound booth that I built," said James. "Right in this room, I filmed two hours of content and edited it. I learned a lot."

CALL OUT features original music created by all female composers, including two from Philadelphia.
The project was supposed to be his stage concert at Carnegie Hall, but he reimagined it as this visual album in the vein of the Beatles and Beyoncé.

"I'm an '80s kid, I grew up with music videos so I said, 'What if we take classical, like contemporary music, and make music videos of it?' We are building bridges to the pop world. So we put out two hours of music videos," said James.

It features Philly composer Kristin Havner's "The Raven" and an EDM dance mix of Lewis Carroll's "Jabberwocky" by local composer Renee Orth.

To watch CALL OUT, the visual album from Zachary James, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbrewerytown (philadelphia)philadelphiaentertainmentmusictheaterbroadway
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROADWAY
'Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical' aims to cook up first-of-its-kind fun
Theater creates North Pole experience on Long Island
Broadway couple performs socially distant 'A Christmas Carol'
Local journalist and actor plays himself in new film with Meryl Streep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. and Philly officials expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi's laptop arrested
Possible mistaken identity in Poconos shootings; 5 arrested
Instagram influencer found dead in Houston was strangled, autopsy says
Biden heading to DC for Inauguration Day with big plans, big problems
Philadelphia girl reported missing in Amber Alert found safe
Mega Millions jackpot at $865M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Show More
McConnell: Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, mob 'fed lies'
18 family members get COVID after holiday gathering
Pres. Trump to grant clemency to 100 people in final day in office
Biden picks Pa.'s Levine as assistant health secretary
How White House staff preps residence for incoming president
More TOP STORIES News