Rise of the Resistance lets guest live out own Star Wars adventure

ORLANDO, Florida (WPVI) -- Just minutes into opening, massive crowds at Disney's Hollywood Studios were seen marching towards the parks' hit land: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.Guest arriving, instantly transported to a new planet in a galaxy far, far away.On Batuu, fans of all ages are given the opportunity to live out their own Star Wars experience."For me when I see the smiles of their faces, when they walk through the land, when they see the Millennium Falcon it just makes me really happy because I know that we're doing our job right," said Lucasfilm Vice President and Executive Creative Director Doug Chiang.Soon, guests and fans from all over the world will be able to find themselves right in the plot of their own Star Wars adventure with the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance."As a Star Wars fan I wanted to create a world that was authentic that I could have a lot of fun with, and hopefully the fans will feel the same way when the get to experience this," Chiang added.6abc was given a first-hand look at the ambitious, multi-faceted attraction that drops you right into the action.The ride begins from the moment you enter the base of the Resistance.After a quick introduction from characters from the last two Star Wars films, you're off on the roughly 18-minute long experience.The trackless ride takes you though a remarkably realistic trek through a Star Destroyer as you escape the evil First Order.With so much coming at you, it is impossible to see it all in one pass.The ride opens to the public Thursday.