'Perfect' moment: Young fan sings at Pink's concert

Young fan wows Pink at concert. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A young girl says now she feels like she can do anything and it's all because of Doylestown native Pink.

The 12-year old got a chance to do something most people only dream of: sing in front of her favorite musician.

Victoria Anthony sang "Perfect" at Pink's concert in Vancouver over the weekend.



A few weeks ago, Victoria launched a campaign on Twitter to ask Pink to let her join her on stage.

The hashtag went viral.



So after Pink heard about the girl, she helped make her dream come true.

