'Perfect' moment: Young fan sings at Pink's concert

Thankyou Vancouver for such a magical night. I’m never anything but grateful. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uoi67858eN — P!nk (@Pink) May 13, 2018

A young girl says now she feels like she can do anything and it's all because of Doylestown native Pink.The 12-year old got a chance to do something most people only dream of: sing in front of her favorite musician.Victoria Anthony sang "Perfect" at Pink's concert in Vancouver over the weekend.A few weeks ago, Victoria launched a campaign on Twitter to ask Pink to let her join her on stage.The hashtag went viral.So after Pink heard about the girl, she helped make her dream come true.------