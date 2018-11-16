PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade is known for having something for everyone - featuring 23 marching bands from across the nation, 15 balloons, 16 floats, 30 performances, as well as fan favorites from music, stage and screen right here in Philadelphia!
Here's everything you need to know about the parade, now in its 99th year!
PARADE TIME
Date: Thursday, November 22, 2018
Time: Parade kicks off at 8:15 am from 20th & JFK in Philadelphia
Broadcast on 6abc: 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. The parade will broadcast in high definition and closed-captioned
Hosts: Action News' Cecily Tynan, Rick Williams along with Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers, and Alicia Vitarelli
PARADE ROUTE
* Begins at 20th and JFK Boulevard
* Turns LEFT on 16th Street
* The parade continues northwest along the Ben Franklin Parkway
* Ends at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
LIVE VIDEO on 6abc.com
Viewers both in and out of the Philadelphia television market can get a unique viewing experience on 6abc.com, with two live camera options.
The first camera will offer a bird's-eye view of the entire parade. The second camera will follow 6abc's Alicia Vitarelli and Adam Joseph as they traverse the Parkway with the Dunkin' Fan Cam.
The Dunkin' Fan Cam can be seen starting at 8:30 am Thanksgiving on 6abc.com. There, Alicia and Adam will be LIVE, giving viewers a unique view of the parade while uploading photos, chatting with viewers via social media, and passing out donuts to the crowd.
Parade goers are encouraged to use the social hashtag #6abcTDP.
SPECIAL GUESTS
* Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop, Cheerleaders, Pep Band and Drumline
* Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty
* Philadelphia Soul's Soulmates
* Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin
* Miss America's Outstanding Teen London Hibbs
* Miss Pennsylvania Kayla Repasky
* Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen Cecilia Petrush
* Miss New Jersey Jamie Gialloreto
* Miss New Jersey's Outstanding Teen Alaina Marie Murphy
* Miss Delaware Joanna Wicks
* Miss Delaware's Outstanding Teen Sky Knox
* Santa and Mrs. Claus!
* American Idol stars Justin Guarini, Michael Woodard and Catie Turner.
* America's Got Talent finalist Christina Wells
* Rapper and record producer Doug E. Fresh
* Vocalists Freda Payne, Treena Ferebee and Linda Eder along with Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors, Craig Wayne Boyd of The Voice and Mandy Gonzalez from "A Philly Pops Christmas."
* Philadelphia's own "Geator with the Heater," Jerry Blavat, returns for another march up the parkway.
* Walt Disney Characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be joining the fun along with friends from Walt Disney World, Tiana & Naveen, Jasmine & Prince Ali, Rapunzel & Flynn.
LOCAL STAGE PRODUCTIONS
* Myra Molloy "Miss Saigon"
* Lila Coogan Cast of "Anastasia"
* Julia Knitel Cast of "Beautiful: Carole King Musical"
* Kaitlyn Mayse "Rodger + Hammerstein's Cinderella"
* Lukas James Miller "Rodger + Hammerstein's Cinderella"
* Chris McCarrell Cast of "Lightning Thief: Percy Jackson Musical"
* Dr. Seuss' "How The Grinch Stole Christmas"
* Cast of "Matilda"
ADDITIONAL PARKWAY PERFORMERS
* Billy Flanigan
* Davonda Simmons
* Andrew Williams
* Cecilia Petrush
* Varsity All American Cheer Group
* Upper Darby Show Choir
* Students from the Creative and Performing Arts High School
* Parade Youth Choir
* The All Star TAP Dance Team
* Dancin' On The Parkway
* Harmony Show Choir
* Marching Bands from Around the Country
* Philadelphia Gay Men's Choir
* University of Delaware Marching Band
2018 STREET CLOSURES
Monday, November 19th
6:30 pm - 5:00 am Tuesday - Top of Eakins Oval for street rehearsals and painting
Tuesday, November 20th
6:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Top of Eakins Oval for street rehearsals
Wednesday, November 21st
9:30 am - 3:00 pm - Top of Eakins Oval for street rehearsals
6:30 pm - 4:00 pm Thursday - Eakins Oval from Binswanger Triangle
7:00 pm - 11:00 am Thursday - Inbound lanes from JFK Blvd between 20th and 30th Street
7:00 pm - 11:00 am Thursday - Outbound lanes of JFK Blvd between 20th and 30th Street
Thursday, November 22nd
Midnight - 12:00 pm - 20th street between JFK Blvd and Market Street
2:00 am - 11:00 am 20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street
5:00 am - 12:00 pm - 20th Street between JFK Blvd and Arch Street
6:00 am - 12:00 pm - 20th Street between Market Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway
THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ZONE 2018
Presented by American Heritage Credit Union
Eakins Oval 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Enjoy more fun at the Thanksgiving Day Zone presented by American Heritage Credit Union! Make memories on Thanksgiving morning in the Parade Zone presented by American Heritage Credit Union, an open-air festival right in Eakins Oval!
* Step inside American Heritage Credit Union's "Money Machine," and grab as much real money as you can while inside. You might be surprised at how much cash you can get!
* Share what you're thankful for on a massive art wall, and check out what other parade-goers have to say!
* Learn about how American Heritage Credit Union can help get you on the right financial track this holiday season, and moving into the New Year.
OTHER EXCITING FEATURES:
* Savor a special moment at the Dunkin' Refuel Zone! Enjoy FREE coffee samples and fun giveaways.
* Take a selfie or family photo in the Dunkin' Photo Booth - a memento from Thanksgiving 2018!
* Experience the power of RAM Trucks, and tour the latest models.
Let NRG light your holidays with a chance to win a Philadelphia Eagles jersey signed by Carson Wentz. Learn more about NRG's energy plans that benefit local charitable organizations like Philabundance, and enjoy a special holiday-themed giveaway for the kids!
Dance the morning away in the Entertainment Zone sponsored by Parx Casino - enjoy high-energy performances by Mandy Gonzalez, The Philly POPs little BIG BAND and 747 Dance Band!
* Extra! Extra! Stop by The Inquirer booth to "read all about it"!
* Enjoy fun for the whole family: face painters and balloon artists for the kids!
Spectators can drop off canned goods for the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Holiday Food Drive.
HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE
Along with enjoying the parade festivities, families are encouraged to help support the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Holiday Food Drive by bringing a can of food to the parade for collection by the Boy Scouts along the parade route.
2018 MARCHING BANDS
* A.I. Dupont High School Marching Band // Delaware
* Bellefontaine High School Band // Delaware
* Biloxi High School Band //Mississippi
* Bedford North Lawrence Marching Stars // Indiana
* Bloomington North High School Band // Indiana
* Braden River High School // Florida
* Brien McMahon High School Band // Connecticut
* Crestview High School Band // Florida
* University of Delaware Band // Delaware
* Defiance High School Band // Ohio
* Dublin Jerome High School Band // Ohio
* Dublin Scioto Irish Band // Ohio
* Dublin Coffman Band // Ohio
* Lafayette Jefferson High School Band // Indiana
* Lowndes High Marching Band // Georgia
* Lenape Regional High School Band // New Jersey
* Muskego High School Marching Band // Wisconsin
* Olentangy Orange High School Band // Ohio
* Pearl City High School Marching Band // Hawaii
* Pennsbury HS Band // Pennsylvania
* Tournament of Bands All Star Marching Band // 9 States
* Scotland County High School Band // North Carolina
* Wyoming All-State Band // Wyoming
2018 BALLOONS
* Thing 1 and Thing 2
* 1 Fish 2 Fish (5 balloons)
* The Grinch - candy cane
* T-Rex
* Pizzazz the Snowman
* Waldo
* 2 candy canes with green bows
* Holiday & Tiffany blue gift box
* Olivia the Ballerina
* Volton
* Pajanimals
* Daniel Tiger with teddy bear
* Strawberry Shortcake on gift
* Santa
* Brainy Smurf
2018 FLOATS
NEW FLOATS
* Animal train float
RETURNING FLOATS
* Parade logo float
* "Rollin' on the Riverboat" float
* Bountiful Harvest float
* Gazebo float
* Acme Markets "seasons of thanks" float
* Under the sea float
* "The Sounds of Music" float
* Destination North Pole float (Dunkin' Donuts)
* Hess toy truck "Christmas Morning" float (Hess)
* Pirate ship
* Hot Dogs & Cool Cats float
* Magical Palace "Fairy Tale" float
* Santa float
TV STATION
* Kingdom stage float
* Hollywood stage float
2018 SPECIAL UNITS
* EKA Dance Academy, PA
* Rancocas Valley Regional High School Dance Team, NJ
* PA School For the Deaf, PA
* Harmony Show Choir, NJ
* KMC Dance, PA
* Garnet Valley Dance Team, PA
* Betsy Daily School of Performing Arts, PA
* Mulford Dancers, NJ
* Philadelphia Soulmates, NJ
* Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, PA
* Power Surge PAC, PA
* Upper Darby Summer Stage Shooting Stars, PA
* Estilo Dance Studio, PA
* AMP Color Guard, NJ
* Vessels of Praise, PA
* Artistry Dance, NY
* Santa Claus, PA
* Mrs. Claus, PA
* Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders, SWOOP, Eagles Drumline and Eagles Pep Band, PA
* United States Postal Service, PA
* Native Nations Dance Theater, PA
* Garrison Carida of the 501st Legion, PA
* Miss Philadelphia Scholarship Organization, PA
* Woodside One Wheelers, ME
* Darby Fire Company #1, PA
* County Corvette Association, PA
* Main-E-Act Baton Twirling Team, ME
* Modern Legends, PA
* Cradle of Liberty Council, Boy Scouts of America, PA
* Kenneth Rinear - Car Driver, PA
* Varsity Spirit All American Cheerleaders, TN
* Tameka Ferebee Ensemble, PA
* Spirit of David Traveling Dance Ministry, PA
* Pennsylvania Ballet, PA
2018 CHOIRS
* Pocopson Elementary School
* Our Lady of Grace School
* Hammonton High School
* MAST Community Charter School
* Burlington Township Middle School
* Avon Grove Intermediate School
* Souderton Area High School
* Eisenhower Science and Technology Leadership Academy
* Evans Elementary
* Parklane Elementary
* Good Shepherd Regional School
* Cook - Wissahickon School
* ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School
* Shafer Middle School
* Woodbury Junior - Senior High School
2018 TAP SCHOOLS
* Academy of Dance Artistry // Warrington, PA
* Dance Arts Conservatory // Huntingdon Valley, PA
* Dee Dots Dance Academy // Woolwich, NJ
* Edge Dance Center // Glassboro, NJ
* Halliday Dance // Pennsauken, NJ
* Dee Dots Dance Academy // Woolwich, NJ
* En Pointe // Philadelphia, PA
* On Pointe Dance Center // Blackwood, NJ
* Core Academy of Movement // Hainesport, NJ
* Dance with Celeste // Bensalem, PA
* Donna's Danceworks // Feasterville, PA
* KMC Dance // Oxford, PA
* Pottstown Dance Theatre // Pottstown, PA
* The Dance Place // Horsham, PA
* X-Press Yourself
* Crickets Performing Arts
* Little Stars Dance Studio
* Pas De Chat
* April School of Dance
* Adams Dance Academy
* Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School
* Workshops in Dance
* Spring Mill Dance Academy
* BC Discoveries Dance and Theatre
* A Step in Time Dance Studio
* Main Line School Night
* Miss Susan's Entertainment
* Concord Dance Center
* Time to Leap// West Chester, PA
SPONSORS
Joining title partner Dunkin' Donuts (dunkindonuts.com) as major corporate sponsors are Acme Markets (acmemarkets.com), Ram Trucks (ramtrucks.com), Hess Toy Truck (hesstoytruck.com), NRG (nrg.com), Verizon Fios (verizon.com), and Forman Mills (formanmills.com).
PARADE BACKGROUND
This is the 99th year of Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Gimbel's started the tradition in 1920. The department store continued to produce the parade until the company went out of business in 1986. That's when WPVI-TV and its corporate sponsors stepped in. 6abc, which produces the parade in its entirety, has continued to build Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day tradition, adding ABC Network celebrities, stars from music stage and screen, Disney characters, and local personalities, including members of the Action News team.
OTHER TELECASTS
WATM - Johnstown-Altoona, PA ABC
WBOC - Salisbury, MD Fox21 (EBOC)
WJET - Erie, PA ABC
DCW50 - Washington, D.C. CW
WSWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA CW
WTVD - Raleigh/Durham, NC ABC
WWHO-TV Columbus, OH CW
WZVN-TV Fort Myers, FL ABC
