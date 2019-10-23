The Philadelphia Pops will be performing the music of Tim Burton's classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas, bringing a Hollywood Halloween tradition to Philadelphia.
The Pops will play the Disney film's original score alongside the original 1993 film. It will be the Pops' first live-to-film concert.
Audiences are invited to wear costumes and Tim Burton-themed costumes are especially encouraged.
The Nightmare Before Christmas follows the story of Pumpkin King Jack Skellington as he attempts to claim Christmas for himself, but his plan soon falls apart.
Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
October 24-25 @ 7:30pm
The Met Philadelphia
858 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Philly Pops gets in Halloween spirit with 'Nightmare Before Christmas'
