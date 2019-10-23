Philly Pops gets in Halloween spirit with 'Nightmare Before Christmas'

The Philadelphia Pops will be performing the music of Tim Burton's classic,bringing a Hollywood Halloween tradition to Philadelphia.The Pops will play the Disney film's original score alongside the original 1993 film. It will be the Pops' first live-to-film concert.Audiences are invited to wear costumes and Tim Burton-themed costumes are especially encouraged.follows the story of Pumpkin King Jack Skellington as he attempts to claim Christmas for himself, but his plan soon falls apart.October 24-25 @ 7:30pmThe Met Philadelphia858 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130