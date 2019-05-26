concert

PHOTOS: The Who brings their "Moving On" tour to Philadelphia

The Who performing in Citizens Bank Park
By photos by Action News photographer Bob Watts
Philadelphia, Pa (WPVI) -- The Who returned to the Philadelphia area with the "Moving On" tour at Citizens Bank Park on May 25, 2019.

The band was joined on stage with a full symphony orchestra that played with the group for most of the show. Giving concert goers a fresh and unique take on classic Who songs. The band then went on to play without the orchestra for five songs which included "Behind Blue Eyes" before rejoining with the orchestra for the final set and close the show.
