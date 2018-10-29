ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PlayStation Classic's full lineup of pre-loaded games announced

Sony Playstation releasing mini version of its original console

It's game on for fans of the throwback PlayStation.

Last month, Sony announced it is releasing a mini console called PlayStation Classic that will come with pre-loaded games.

And now, all 20 games have been revealed:

  • Battle Arena Toshinden

  • Cool Boarders 2

  • Destruction Derby

  • Final Fantasy VII

  • Grand Theft Auto

  • Intelligent Qube

  • Jumping Flash

  • Metal Gear Solid

  • Mr Driller

  • Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

  • Rayman

  • Resident Evil Director's Cut

  • Revelations: Persona

  • Ridge Racer Type 4

  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

  • Syphon Filter

  • Tekken 3

  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

  • Twisted Metal

  • Wild Arms


The new device is 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation system and comes with two controllers, the company says.

It retails for $99.99 and will go on sale Dec. 3 - 25 years after the original debuted.

Nintendo has released similar smaller version of their classic consoles in the past few years.

Mini Super Nintendo coming in September. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on June 26, 2017.



