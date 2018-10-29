Last month, Sony announced it is releasing a mini console called PlayStation Classic that will come with pre-loaded games.
And now, all 20 games have been revealed:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director's Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
The new device is 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation system and comes with two controllers, the company says.
It retails for $99.99 and will go on sale Dec. 3 - 25 years after the original debuted.
Nintendo has released similar smaller version of their classic consoles in the past few years.
