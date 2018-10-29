Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director's Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

It's game on for fans of the throwback PlayStation.Last month, Sony announced it is releasing a mini console called PlayStation Classic that will come with pre-loaded games.And now, all 20 games have been revealed:The new device is 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation system and comes with two controllers, the company says.It retails for $99.99 and will go on sale Dec. 3 - 25 years after the original debuted.Nintendo has released similar smaller version of their classic consoles in the past few years.-----