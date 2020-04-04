Singer P!nk reveals she had coronavirus, donates $500K to Temple University Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Doylestown native P!nk revealed Friday night that she has recovered from coronavirus and is donating $500,000 to Temple University Hospital in honor of her mother as medical professionals there and all over the country continue to fight the virus.According to P!nk's social media accounts, she and her son began showing symptoms of COVID-19 about two weeks ago. She tested positive and spent the last couple of weeks sheltering at home.She said they were retested a few days ago and the tests came back negative.In her social media post, the singer criticized the government response to the pandemic and said that testing should be more available to the public."This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she said.P!nk then announced she would be donating half a million dollars to Temple University Hospital."In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the front lines everyday, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency fund in Philadelphia," P!nk said.P!nk said the donation would be in her mother's name, Judy Moore, as she worked at the hospital for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.."THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!" she said.P!nk is also donating an additional $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's COVID-19 Crisis Fund."These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home," P!nk said. "Please. Stay. Home."