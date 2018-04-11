ENTERTAINMENT

Police: Suspect robbed bank to impress Taylor Swift

Man robs bank to impress Taylor Swift. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

A suspected bank robber is behind bars in New England and he reportedly did it to impress Taylor Swift.

Police say 26-year-old Bruce Rowley told them he has a crush on the Berks County native, who has a house in Rhode Island.

According to police, Rowley robbed a bank and then drove to Swift's house.

He allegedly threw some of the stolen money over the fence and tried to contact her.

Swift was not at home.

Rhode Island State Police found Rowley driving south on I-95 and attempted to stop the car.

Police say Rowley refused to stop and eventually entered Connecticut.

Troopers from the Connecticut State Police joined in the pursuit.

The chase ended at exit 89 on I-95 in Connecticut after troopers used spike strips to flatten the tires on Rowley's Jeep.

While being taken into custody, police say a Rhode Island State Police K9 bit Rowley in the arm.

Police say after Rowley's arrest, he confessed to committing the robbery.

Rowley was charged with Robbery Second Degree and Larceny Fourth Degree.

