Rami Malek to play villain in upcoming James Bond film

Fresh off his Oscar win for portraying Freddie Mercury, Rami Malek is set to become a villain.Malek is joining the 25th James Bond film as 007's nemesis.The film, which still doesn't have a title, will also mark Daniel Craig's final one as the British superspy.Little else is known about the movie, except that it will be filmed in Jamaica, which was also the location for the first Bond film -- 1962's Dr. No and 1973's Live and Let Die.