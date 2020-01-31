PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia got some Hollywood Visitors today
If you're a fan of "The Goldbergs" and "Schooled" on 6abc, you know they're both created and directed by local producer and director Adam Goldberg.
Two of the stars came to visit the school, and the city, where their show is set.
"I hope that we're making them proud on TV every week," says AJ Michalka, who plays music teacher Lainey Lewis on "Schooled." "It's neat to know that these people are getting their story told and so are the students."
Surrounded by middle school students at William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia, Michalka and fellow "Schooled" star Brett Dier spent the day in the place, and with the people, they portray.
Dier plays real-life Penn Charter teacher Charlie Brown.
Brown was Goldberg's teacher when HE was a student there.
"It feels great," Brown says. "I watch every Wednesday night and I tear up."
A proud alum, Goldberg calls Penn Charter "William Penn" on the show.
"The school, the students and the teachers are the stars of our show so to be at the actual, real location helps inform our performance," Michalka says. "When I go back to work I will see it differently. It's neat."
They entertained the starstruck students with breakdancing and high fives.
"It was crazy because it's the same people I see on TV - right in front of us," says 8th grader Gabrielle Jacobs. "They were engaging and answering all of our questions."
From there, Michalka and Dier lunched on Wawa hoagies, flowers from the REAL Chad Kremp (as seen on the show), and visited us here at our 6abc studios.
They ended their philly run with THE Philly run - up the "Rocky Steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
"When we go back, we will have so much to tell the cast," says Michalka.
You can watch "Schooled" Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m. right here on 6abc.
"Schooled" Stars Visit Local School That Inspired The Show
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News