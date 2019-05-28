Arts & Entertainment

Selena Cruise 2020: Selena-themed cruise setting sail out of Los Angeles in 2020

LOS ANGELES -- Selena fans, listen up! A Selena-themed cruise is setting sail out of Los Angeles next year.

It's called "Dreaming of you 25: The Como la Flor Cruise," and it's scheduled to sail out of L.A. next September. The cruise runs from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28 form L.A. to Ensenada, Mexico.

According to the website for the cruise, Selena's former husband Chris Perez will perform with Grupo Metal.

MORE: Selena Quintanilla class to be held at San Diego State University
EMBED More News Videos

Selena course coming to California school.


Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the singer's murder.

Selena won a Grammy at 21. The Queen of Tejano music sold more albums than any other woman in Latin music history.

For more information on cruise reservations, click here.
EMBED More News Videos

Selena's legacy lives on with her fans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicocelebritytravelmusiclos angelescruise shipselena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damage reported in Morgantown, PA after possible tornado
Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Pa. and N.J.
Phillies' Herrera charged with simple assault in Atlantic City
1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting
Former youth coach pleads guilty to child sex assault
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
NJ officials gather to discuss gun violence
Show More
Police: Girl found with live ammo prompts lockdown at Philly school
Sea Isle City residents push for full-time firefighters
Man charged with damaging Verizon equipment
North Wildwood police searching for sexual assault suspect
Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver
More TOP STORIES News