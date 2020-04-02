Arts & Entertainment

Voices of support from the radio voices you know so well!

Radio hosts from stations across the dial are still playing music, entertaining their listeners, and sharing crucial information during the COVID-19 crisis.

Many are working from home, some are in almost-empty studios - but what they have in common is that they are still on the air, making sure that your day has a little normalcy to it, with their voices, their music and their entertainment.

Several shared these video messages with Action News, to share with you, giving a look at their unusual workspaces. They all also had messages of support for all of you.

We will continue to add their videos as they come in and we air them on Action News at 12:30 every afternoon.

Thank you to Andre Gardner, Jammin' Jesse, Valerie Knight, Amber Miller, and Rach on the Radio, for taking the time to send these videos to 6abc, there are more coming!

EMBED More News Videos



EMBED More News Videos

What Jammin' Jesse from 104.5 is trying to do on air



EMBED More News Videos

Valerie Knight from 106.1 the breeze is on the air, because that's what radio hosts do, whether they're feeling good or not, and she is there for her listeners.



EMBED More News Videos

104.5's Amber Miller on the joy of being on air now



EMBED More News Videos

Rach on the Radio from Q102 is broadcasting from home, but her mission remains the same

