Voices of support from the radio voices you know so well!

Radio hosts from stations across the dial are still playing music, entertaining their listeners, and sharing crucial information during the COVID-19 crisis.Many are working from home, some are in almost-empty studios - but what they have in common is that they are still on the air, making sure that your day has a little normalcy to it, with their voices, their music and their entertainment.Several shared these video messages with Action News, to share with you, giving a look at their unusual workspaces. They all also had messages of support for all of you.We will continue to add their videos as they come in and we air them on Action News at 12:30 every afternoon.Thank you to Andre Gardner Amber Miller , and Rach on the Radio , for taking the time to send these videos to 6abc, there are more coming!