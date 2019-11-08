american music awards

Thomas Rhett to perform at 2019 American Music Awards on ABC

This undated handout photo shows country music artist Thomas Rhett. (John Shearer)

LOS ANGELES -- Country music superstar Thomas Rhett will take the stage at the American Music Awards later this month, the show announced Friday.

Rhett's performance will cap a busy year for the performer, who is also nominated favorite male country artist. In May, Rhett released his fourth studio album, "Center Point Road," which debuted at the top of the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and marked the highest streaming debut for a country album ever.

His AMA performance also comes amid his ongoing work with Wells Fargo to raise awareness for the company's Holiday Food Bank initiative benefiting Feeding America. Rhett will volunteer with Wells Fargo employees at a local food bank prior to his American Music Awards performance.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Billie Eilish were previously announced as performers. Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade award, is set to put on "an unprecedented performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career."

The 2019 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Click here to see a full list of 2019 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists until Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicaward showstelevisionamerican music awardsabc
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Lizzo, Billie Eilish to perform at American Music Awards
2019 American Music Awards nominees: Taylor Swift could set new record
Taylor Swift becomes most decorated woman in AMAs history
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home
DA: Uncle who returned fire after child shot charged with gun offenses
EXCLUSIVE: Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood retiring after 55 years
2 arrested for prostitution at Phoenixville massage parlor
Woman gunned down while opening door in Philadelphia: Police
AccuWeather: Sunny, but windy and cold today
Show More
'GMA' visits Pittsburg students inspired by Lizzo song
Neighbors in Delaware County sound off over fire siren debate
Fire on SEPTA trolley line causes evacuations
True Philadelphia: '3 Really, Really, REALLY, Big Ideas'
1 person in custody after shots fired in Doylestown
More TOP STORIES News