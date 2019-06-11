Tina Fey's Mean Girls set to hit the Broadway Philly stage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5335336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2019-20 FYI Philly Broadway Philly preview (1 of 10) Broadway Philly comes to Broad Street and the 2019-2020 season kicks off in October.

Melissa Magee takes a look at the Broadway adaptation of Tina Fey's "Mean Girls." Tina and her husband, Jeff Richmond, collaborated on the show, updating the story from big screen to the stage. The story remains the same about a girl trying to navigate high school hierarchy without becoming the latest victim of the Burn Book. We'll go backstage to see how new technology is taking the show to a new generation.