Veteran actor Scott Wilson dies at 76 years old

Veteran actor Scott Wilson has died.
Wilson was best known recently for his role as Hershel on the "Walking Dead."
He passed away this weekend due to complications from Leukemia.
AMC tweeted a message, saying they were deeply saddened by the news of his passing.
Wilson, who also appeared in a number of legendary films -- such as The Great Gatsby, In Cold Blood and Dead Man Walking -- was 76-years-old.
