ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BILOXI, Miss. --
There were some scary moments during a Paula Abdul concert after the 56-year-old singer fell head-first off of the stage.


Abdul fell during Saturday night's show during her 'Straight Up' tour in Biloxi, Mississippi.

There is no word on any official injury.

Abdul's next show is Tuesday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The show is still on, according to the venue's website.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertentertainmentaccident
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Twilight' to be re-released to celebrate 10th anniversary
Philadelphia Film Festival opens Thursday with Ben is Back
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Check out ABC's Halloween schedule
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Panthers' Reid calls Jenkins 'sellout' in protest movement
Fmr. NFL player released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Mother of 2 shot multiple times in Trenton home
Mega Millions, Powerball climb to combined $2.2B
Driver sought in deadly Lehigh Valley hit-and-run
Search for suspects after shootout outside Springfield Mall
I-78 closed in both directions due to truck fire
Phoenixville man in jail after police chase to New York
Show More
Police: Mother in custody after shooting teenage son in Logan
Girard Ave. closure continues, extended due to water main break
AccuWeather: Bright, Chilly Today
Family seeks justice after crash victim gunned down in Camden
Police: Tailgaters to blame for car fires outside MetLife
More News