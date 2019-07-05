PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get strapped in as the Philadelphia Flying Trapeze is celebrating its first full summer season. Get your feet off the ground with lessons 25 feet up in the air. Minimum age is 6 years old. For July and August use promo code 6abc for a discount on class pricing.
First Friday festivities return which includes a pop-up garden bar at the Rodin Museum. Crowds gather in Old City, Fishtown and Fairmount to take advantage of extended gallery hours, like at Rodin, and exciting events at shops, bars and restaurants.
A two day Hispanic Festival takes over the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing this weekend. The festival celebrates music, food, dance and crafts from several Latin American countries.
Valley Forge National Historical Park is the place to be for the next two weekends to enjoy "Trails on Tap." Like "Parks on Tap," Trails is a pop-up traveling beer garden but at these you can try out a kayak or ride a bike.
Weekend Happenings: July 5th-7th
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More