Weekend Happenings with Matt O'Donnell, Jessica Boyington's dogs

It's time for LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo, a new holiday light experience featuring a 35 foot tall polar bear made out of recycled car doors. You can immerse yourself into this music and light show through January 5th.
Conveniently placed before the biggest eating holiday of the year is the Philadelphia marathon weekend. Maybe you're already running with the other 30,000 participants, but if not, you can still be involved at the different cheer zones. There will also be an 8K race, a half marathon and a kids fun run.
Get your tickets to Longwood Gardens for "A Longwood Christmas". There will be holiday performances, singalongs, and over 500,000 lights sparkling all over the 4 acres, and not to mention heated conservatory.
Surround yourself with Caribbean culture at the UniverSOUL Circus in Fairmount Park. It's all about colors, costumes, and the craziest limbo you've ever seen.
And for more on the dogs Bailey and Rocky - check out this Facebook Live video: