wendy williams

Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'

EMBED <>More Videos

Wendy Williams told viewers she is living in a sober house and talked about her past struggles with cocaine.

NEW YORK -- Wendy Williams says she's living in a "sober house" because of addiction struggles.

The 54-year-old talk show host tearfully revealed the information Tuesday to the audience at "The Wendy Williams Show."

She says the only other people who knew about where she was living up until her announcement Tuesday were her husband and son.

Williams says she works out after her show and then is driven by her "24-hour sober coach" to a home where she lives "with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family."

She says she has been addicted to cocaine in the past and never sought treatment.

Williams returned to her talk show earlier this month for the first time since December, saying she was off because of continued thyroid issues associated with Graves' disease.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcocaineentertainmentaddictionwendy williams
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WENDY WILLIAMS
Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on her TV show
TOP STORIES
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
1 killed, 1 in custody after Coatesville collision
2 men killed by gunfire in Kensington
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
Free ice cream and other deals to celebrate spring
Philadelphia girl dubbed youngest barber in the world
2 critical following double shooting under the El on Market Street
Show More
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain On Thursday
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Tire slashing spree suspects caught on video
South Jersey man found in possession of more than a thousand images of child porn, police say
Coroner: Girl dies after falling from 4th-floor window in Allentown
More TOP STORIES News